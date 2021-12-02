NCsoft’s cross-platform mobile and PC MMO Lineage2M is live in the west today

How many Lineages is too many Lineages? Some day we’ll probably find out, but it is not this day. This day, NCsoft has launched another one: It’s Lineage2M, and it’s finally live for folks in North America and Europe whether they want to play on PC or mobile.
“Players can now conquer their way to the top of the fantasy realm of Aden in Lineage2M, a mobile MMORPG based on the historic Lineage II franchise, now available to players in 35 countries across North America and Europe. The groundbreaking mobile MMORPG, which boasts 4K ultra-HD 3D environments, seamless loading time, and large-scale, open world battles of more than 10,000 players.”
The game is available on PC (through NCsoft’s PURPLE platform) as well as Android and iOS devices; it’s free-to-play with a cash shop and a buyable sub called the Aden Pass. NCsoft dropped a ton of trailers in the last couple of weeks to pique your interest if you’re still on the fence:
Very, very fast quit for me. Forget the CGI. Genderlock. Dialogue and content kept autoplaying even when I REALLY didn’t want it to. Has the Lineage of being a grindfest beyond even most games of this type. Everything struck me as not worth my time or attention.
Not all ‘the West’ it seems.
Apparently NZ isn’t a western country.
“This item isn’t available in your country.”
Well FINE. I’ll give the Purple thing a try. Kinda fallen off of Elyon even if it’s super pretty and has been fun to play.
And already mildly annoyed. Apparently my old accounts are gone (RIP my Aion stuff) so I gotta make a new one. And you have to go to the Play store to install the PC version, which is a separate .exe but installs to Purple…And there’s some secondary service you can’t kill. I’m already annoyed and I haven’t even fully downloaded the game yet : |
Oh wow…it’s straight up just the mobile game, not even an attempt to have a PC UI or anything. Not sure what hotkey “attack” is so I had to click the button your thumb would hit, at least WASD worked instead of the silly virtual joystick.
Like…I just did the little intro (you’re a dude with a sword doing cool attacks), made a character, and killed the first dudes on my actual character and I don’t know if I even want to play anymore. Tried turning the camera in and it seems fairly locked in that area, no clue how to get to options and honestly I’m not interested enough to figure out the whole Purple system and the game.
I know I shouldn’t have expected better for a Lineage game that’s, at it’s core, a mobile game ported to PC…but somehow I was. And that was a mistake : (
I’m tapped out. Final score woulda been 2/10, but it’s down to 1.3/10 since I couldn’t find a way to uninstall the game through Purple, so had to use Windows to get rid of it. But at least uninstalling both was quick.
If only it was a proper PC game.