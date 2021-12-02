NCsoft’s cross-platform mobile and PC MMO Lineage2M is live in the west today

How many Lineages is too many Lineages? Some day we’ll probably find out, but it is not this day. This day, NCsoft has launched another one: It’s Lineage2M, and it’s finally live for folks in North America and Europe whether they want to play on PC or mobile.

“Players can now conquer their way to the top of the fantasy realm of Aden in Lineage2M, a mobile MMORPG based on the historic Lineage II franchise, now available to players in 35 countries across North America and Europe. The groundbreaking mobile MMORPG, which boasts 4K ultra-HD 3D environments, seamless loading time, and large-scale, open world battles of more than 10,000 players.”

The game is available on PC (through NCsoft’s PURPLE platform) as well as Android and iOS devices; it’s free-to-play with a cash shop and a buyable sub called the Aden Pass. NCsoft dropped a ton of trailers in the last couple of weeks to pique your interest if you’re still on the fence: