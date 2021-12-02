World of Tanks unveils partnership with Arnold Schwarzenegger for this year’s Holiday Ops event

A lot of World of Tanks partnerships have been with washed-up B-list celebrities who were never actually good in anything (looking at you, Chuck Norris). Not this year’s Holiday Ops event, though; this year they have a star who may be past his prime but has been indisputably influential and great in a number of films, including classics like True Lies, Total Recall, The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and probably some films that didn’t start with the letter T. Also, being the Governor of California. Yes, it’s Arnold Schwarzenegger, and he’s arriving for the Holiday Ops event!

Schwarzenegger is quick to point out that he has more than a little experience with tanks himself, as he spent time driving an M-47 Patton while in the Austrian military (a tank he currently owns because of course he does). The Holiday Ops event itself should be familiar to fans of the game, but even if you’re just a fan of Schwarzenegger’s past work, you should probably watch the trailer below.