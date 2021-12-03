Mad World dates its next alpha test for December 20

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, except for in the universe of Mad World, where things are generally looking bleak due to the multiplayer ARPG being set in a pretty grim world. If experiencing that kind of bah humbug during the upcoming festive season is your jam, then you’ll be happy to note that the game is running another alpha test just before the holidays.

This next alpha test will run between Monday, December 20th, and Friday, December 24th, with the test due to become available at 9:00 p.m. EST and close out at 4:00 a.m. EST. Features of this build weren’t clearly defined, but the announcement post promises “new fun with a combat growth system with a high degree of freedom and a hand-drawn 2D expression.” For those who are curious to explore just what that means, it’s simply a matter of signing up and playing the game straight from a browser.



Readers will recall that the game was supposed to launch on Steam in 2018, but then the delays began to pile up, starting with a planned 2019 alpha test, a wholesale delay attributed to a publishing deal with Netmarble, and then hopes to make a summer 2020 launch. After that, the game effectively went quiet on its official forums and on Twitter, with the last peep out of the game being a gameplay video from December of last year, until it suddenly sprang back to life this year and became fully playable in a browser and running sporadic alpha tests.

