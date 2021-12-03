Path of Exile is removing Prophecy content from the game in January 2022

There’s a lot of content in Path of Exile, and generally speaking that means over time the amount of stuff in the game increases rather than decreases. So it’s perhaps a bit unusual in light of that overall trend that the game is removing Prophecy content from the game with its next major update in January, but the announcement of this removal also explains the rationale fairly clearly. The Prophecy content was old, not particularly relevant, and generally would have required a lot of work to get up to date, so it’s being removed altogether.Check out the full rundown in the announcement, and make sure to divest yourself of the unneeded baggage before the update divests it for you… permanently.
Source: Official Site
Like with Destiny 2 removing content I’m super good with because it’s removing dead content that no one really wants to interact with. Having to gamble hundreds/thousands of coins to get the right prophecy to get an item drop was just obnoxious back when I played dex/evasion based characters and I’d always groan when I’d get a prophecy chest from some new reward mechanic.
Next up Talisman.
I’d even be okay with them coming to a point where with so many league mechanics they started rotating/taking slots so each league there’s only like 4 masters/mechanics active at one time. Then things like Atlas passives or introduction quests were all swapped/earned like it was either Einhar or Tane and like Alva or Expedition gang that kinda thing.
tl;dr
I’ve had pretty much the same thought. Having so many balls in the air might be fine for standard but when it comes to league play if you aren’t hardcore there’s just too many unrelated things that require their own grind. Zana is the only master essential for the Atlas and I’d rather have fewer activity types to explore in more depth.
Goodbye, purple lady! I won’t really miss you, but I’ll miss your plagues of frogs.
This is solid, there’s other content they can cut like talismans, since they re-nerfed those into being almost completely useless.
But hey, we get Lily added to our hideouts to turn in div cards to, and no more needing to go to town to buy gems. That’s a buff.
I hope everyone else in the hideout gets dialogue about her. “The pirate girl? Einhar LOVES Lilly!”