Path of Exile is removing Prophecy content from the game in January 2022

There’s a lot of content in Path of Exile, and generally speaking that means over time the amount of stuff in the game increases rather than decreases. So it’s perhaps a bit unusual in light of that overall trend that the game is removing Prophecy content from the game with its next major update in January, but the announcement of this removal also explains the rationale fairly clearly. The Prophecy content was old, not particularly relevant, and generally would have required a lot of work to get up to date, so it’s being removed altogether.

