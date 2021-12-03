Second Life’s Philip Rosedale is skeptical about the promises of the metaverse

Let’s not kid ourselves, everyone: Second Life was doing the metaverse thing before the metaverse was cool. It’s basically entirely built around the idea of people just making virtual avatars and hanging out in shared spaces with other people, after all. You might expect that former Linden Lab head Philip Rosedale would be bullish on the concept as a result, but in a recent interview with Axios Rosedale mentioned that he has a great deal of skepticism about the current push:
I think what we’ve learned — and somewhat with some sadness, given the work that I’ve done, I would have to agree — is that it’s not for everybody, and maybe it’s never for everybody.
Rosedale cites the lesson that while Second Life showed people can come together in a virtual space and treat one another well, the reality is that people do not necessarily want to spend a great deal of time in that environment. The result is that the current land rush for these environments is happening without any answer for what will cause people to want to spend time in these environments. So when asked whether or not he thinks Facebook will succeed in the arena:
Well, I hope they don’t.
Short version: Metaverse = Online social space (games have been doing this for years already)
Long version:
Metaverse. What a weird term. Sounds like a coined phrase for gaming online.
Technically isn’t an mmorpg a metaverse. You make an avatar and your hanging out with people doing mmorpg things.
So this has been around since….. online gaming in general. Make avatar, hang out and play together.
Hell, halo infinite is a metaverse then, make spartan/ avatar, play together in fictional spaces.
Is metaverse a 2021 term that was coined, that describes going online and playing with people? Probably yes to generate hype that their coming out with a new genre. On paper.
what a time to be alive, 2022 here i come.
Friends: what’cha been up to?
Me: Been in the metaverse.
Friends: But you’re just playing Overwatch still right?
Me: But it’s called the metaverse now! I’m metaversing you fools. The future is now. You wouldn’t understand.
Thats how dumb metaverse sounds and how dumb I sound explaining it. This is a weird new coined term for just playing online socially, which we’ve all been doing for many years already. VR chat does this now if you want strictly a social space. Has been for years.
We are witnessing people trying to make a new “genre” of gaming and it’s literally what everyone has already been doing for years.
Metaverse is a buzz word and nothing new.
They were doing it before most others, but they screwed it up with lack of meaningful updates and now trying to blame it on lack of interest. Meanwhile more successful virtual world simulators like VRchat are doing just fine, with plenty of people using it every day, paying 3D digital artists $2000-3000 just for VRchat-compatible custom avatar (yes, I know some of those people who paid that much) and even more than that for personal custom designed worlds.
Thank you. Its so weird that metaverse is a new term to just describe what people have already been doing for years now.
Metaverse is a new coined term to generate buzz on the media. Generating buzz = $$$ for clicks. I’m going to actively ignore anything that says metaverse going forward after looking into it intensely thinking it was some sort of new next gen genre of gaming or something. It’s just a re wording of what we have now.
It’s not really weird, marketing people always like to come up with different description for already existing things to give gullible and uninformed people an impression that their company is doing something excitingly new and different ;-) And funny thing is the “metaverse” word isn’t something new, it was used in Snow Crash book in 1992 (pretty good book when it comes to description of VR worlds), it was just not a popular word until very recently, when marketing people decided to make it so.