Diablo III Season 25 lets players use the power of the Lords of Hell and earn a baby demon pet next week

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

You know what’s missing from Diablo III? More demons! You’d perhaps be surprised by that statement considering the game is all about slaying demons and lords of demons, but Season 25 of the game is getting even more demonic when it arrives on Friday, December 10th, as it lets players empower their seasonal characters with the strength of the Lords of Hell themselves.

As we reported on before, this season will introduce Soul Shards that players can slot into their helmet and weapon in order to grant themselves some brand new powers. The season will also feature the usual cadre of rewards including returning cosmetics from season 13, a new Pane of Tristram Portrait and Dark Lordling demon pet, another rotation of seasonal conquests, and the usual new class sets waiting in Haedrig’s Gift.

While the new season isn’t coming for another week, the patch notes are available now, detailing each Soul Shard’s effects, item adjustments, and bug fixes.

source: official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial company in the MMO and gaming space owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In the summer of 2021, the company was sued by the state of California for fostering a work environment riddled with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which has further compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. As of fall 2021, multiple state and federal agencies are currently investigating the company and the industry has called for Bobby Kotick’s resignation following fresh reports on his misdeeds.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: