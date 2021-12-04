Diablo III Season 25 lets players use the power of the Lords of Hell and earn a baby demon pet next week

You know what’s missing from Diablo III? More demons! You’d perhaps be surprised by that statement considering the game is all about slaying demons and lords of demons, but Season 25 of the game is getting even more demonic when it arrives on Friday, December 10th, as it lets players empower their seasonal characters with the strength of the Lords of Hell themselves.

As we reported on before, this season will introduce Soul Shards that players can slot into their helmet and weapon in order to grant themselves some brand new powers. The season will also feature the usual cadre of rewards including returning cosmetics from season 13, a new Pane of Tristram Portrait and Dark Lordling demon pet, another rotation of seasonal conquests, and the usual new class sets waiting in Haedrig’s Gift.

While the new season isn’t coming for another week, the patch notes are available now, detailing each Soul Shard’s effects, item adjustments, and bug fixes.

