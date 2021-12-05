Angry Halo Infinite players prompt tempory closure of the Halo subreddit as devs outline and address updates

There are apparently enough players angry about the state of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer open beta that it has caused the entire Halo subreddit to shut down until Monday as a result of “toxicity on the sub from both sides [that has] made it impossible for people to have civil discussions,” with aggravation reaching the point of death threats and doxxing.
At the heart of the matter is a lack of game modes that won’t make it to the shooter’s final launch, especially the wildly popular Slayer deathmatch mode, along with extreme levels of grind for cosmetics and challenges that are proving difficult to complete. The anger has gotten to the point that 343 Industries community director Brian “Ske7ch” Jarrard put out a lengthy post both explaining problems and defending the dev studio’s decisions in equal measure.
“We have had people working their asses off for years to try and deliver the best Halo game they can amidst very challenging circumstances. […] It’s just not quite as trivial as ‘pushing a button.’ And at the scale and complexity of this game – any and every change could have monumental impact in a negative way without extensive testing. Triaging these feedback issues and finding ‘what CAN we do now’ is what the team is already doing and will continue doing.”
Community manager John Junyszek further talked about content plans for the future, with Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists due to land sometime before year’s end, and a Social Slayer playlist that isn’t expected to land until after the holidays. Junyszek also talked about XP earning adjustments, admitting that initial session XP earnings are slower than the devs would like and detailing some increased XP payouts that went live last week.
The Halo subreddit post has links to other update plans touching on things like anti-cheat measures, desync problems, and stability improvements among other things. Halo Infinite itself is set to officially launch on Wednesday, December 8th.
I think the biggest problem for most devs is they think that people need to play everything. Never tailor rewards to having to use specific weapons or play modes. Look at the crap Destiny 2 does as a prime example of what not to do. Let’s say you want to use a weapon strictly for PVE, well to get that weapon to be it’s best you have to go use it and get 50 headshots in PVP, when you hate PVP particularly with that weapon type.
Overall though they launched the PVP aspect first which is always the most toxic environment you can get. What did they expect. Have they not met players today.
I’ve been plenty salty over BF at least, and I get the complaints of the Halo community but like…man have people just been super extra about how nasty and over the top they’re getting with their criticisms.
Like, I agree, the Halo challenges suck and encourage bad behavior (leaving matches if it’s the wrong mode), and that missing core modes (or not being able to specifically play them) it shitty. Just like a ton of the issues in BF are shitty, including not being able to play for a few days before the workaround for broken mice on PC finally worked (couldn’t aim horizontally since Thurs and I still don’t think they’ve patched it).
But damn man, people are just getting really mean. In general too, not just about disappointing FPS games.
Seems like FPS players are nothing but angry all the time. Call of Duty, Battlefield, Overwatch, Halo, etc. And here I thought people were liking Halo Multi!
So are MMO players, to be fair.
When was the last time you actually cared to visit any MMORPG community on Reddit? Something like /r/newworldgame?
I grew up loving Halo but i just don’t get why people are feeling so betrayed when 343 is a company about as trustworthy to deliver on a new addition to an old IP as Blizzard or Bioware. Worse in some ways.
Angry Halo players, or any kind of angry players, should vote with their wallet. Most of the game developers ignore any kind of other feedback, including angry Reddit posts. So if you’re angry at some developer – just stop paying for their game, do refund and stop wasting time on playing that game even if the game is partially free and you never paid for anything.
It’s still ok if you want to warn other potential customers about issues with game or company but anything above that is just pointless waste of time (in terms of “feedback for developers”) and stuff like death threats is definitely not ok.
Wait. No Slayer? Isn’t that peak iconic? I still hear it in announcer voice.
Never mind. Phrasing misled me.
Even if they are correct, GamersTM throwing a massive fit and being utterly toxic up to the point of doxxing devs and issuing death threats makes them a bunch of deranged manchildren.
A big part of why people leave the industry is not only the terrible things that the companies do, but also having to deal with the most psychotic customer base since anti maskers.