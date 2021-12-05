Lord of the Rings Online explains how its delayed legendary item track works

While it was supposed to be a launch day feature for Fate of Gundabad, Lord of the Rings Online’s new legendary item reward track has been delayed into early 2022. Standing Stone Games said that the feature “needs a bit more time before it’s ready,” but at least it’s provided an explanation of how this battle pass-like system will work when it does arrive.
Another project that SSG has been working on is improving the help UI to get players the assistance they need.
And finally in LOTRO news, fan site TheOneRing.net sat down for an hour-long interview with the developers:
Source: Lord of the Rings Online, #2
They might as well have told us nothing, since it feels like that is the majority of the content here.