MMO Week in Review: Endwalker, ArcheAge, and turtle power

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0
Big slice.

It was a helluva week here in the MMO genre, and it wasn’t just because Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker finally hit early access and was slammed with so many people that it saw outages and congestion resulting in compensation. It was also because ArcheAge was successfully rehomed with Kakao, Funcom’s DUNE MMO reared its head, Gamigo’s parent company invested in Daybreak’s parent company, EverQuest II launched its 18th expansion, New World planned an endgame gear revamp, and Activision-Blizzard kept on being terrible. Plus, we checked back in on Elite Odyssey, pondered the console future of LOTRO, and took a peek at Guild Wars 2’s siege turtle mounts.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Whatever happened to anime MMORPG Blue Protocol? - We've all been twiddling our thumbs wondering what's going on over in Japan regarding Blue Protocol, the anime-styled MMORPG from Bandai Namco. We know that the game has been undergoing…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: