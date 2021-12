MMO Week in Review: Endwalker, ArcheAge, and turtle power

It was a helluva week here in the MMO genre, and it wasn’t just because Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker finally hit early access and was slammed with so many people that it saw outages and congestion resulting in compensation. It was also because ArcheAge was successfully rehomed with Kakao, Funcom’s DUNE MMO reared its head, Gamigo’s parent company invested in Daybreak’s parent company, EverQuest II launched its 18th expansion, New World planned an endgame gear revamp, and Activision-Blizzard kept on being terrible. Plus, we checked back in on Elite Odyssey, pondered the console future of LOTRO, and took a peek at Guild Wars 2’s siege turtle mounts.

