The MOP Up: Ultima Online plays Santa and hands out gifts

Ultima Online is really into gift giving this season, so head in and get yours before they’re all gobbled up: “We wish to offer seasons greetings to all Britannians! To celebrate the arrival of the holidays, artisans throughout the land have sharpened their froes and readied their hammers! The Artisan Festival kicks off this month and to celebrate crafters from Vesper’s very own The Busy Bees & The Colored Canvass are offering each Britannian a holiday gift! Holiday Batik & Candles come in a number of collectible varieties.”

Neverwinter made a lot of adjustments to the Castle Ravenholt instance in its latest patch.

“This weekend brings another round of Trials Labs to Destiny 2. While Freelance will be familiar, we also have a minor change to access requirements to get into Trials for the first time,” said Bungie.

Steam just crossed a major milestone, hitting 27 million concurrent users.

The creators of BitCraft sat down for an interview: “The main reason why we opted for procedural generation, is that we want the BitCraft world to be massive. Handcrafting the game world wouldn’t scale to the size we are imagining. The other reason relates to the editable world idea I mentioned earlier. The BitCraft world is a blank slate for players to create in. It wouldn’t make sense for it to be carefully scripted by us since we don’t know how players will want to inhabit it.”

Mu Origin 2 kicked off Abyss Season 37 and pushed out a patch that includes the Elemental Battle raid and mount resurrection.

Cyberpunk shooter The Ascent pushed out its first post-launch update with a CyberSec DLC pack: “The CyberSec Pack is the new explosive collection from CyberSec Mega – the largest mil-tech manufacturer and main supplier of CorpSec – with two new weapons, a new tactical, four new pieces of armor and four new animated weapon skins.”

Want a small Wolcen patch of fixes? Here you go. The team is working on a trio of new endgame activities to enjoy.

Have fun playing through four brand-new missions in Vendetta Online!

Final Fantasy XI updated the We Are Vana’Diel website.

Buffs and nerfs come alike to SMITE — not even the gods are immune to a little humbling by the devs.

Hey, it’s been four years since Derek Smart’s Alganon was taken offline for server migration and not brought back online since. “The main problem, as I mentioned before, is that I don’t have sufficient resources to re-release it on my own,” Smart helpfully said.

Dare you go into NosTale’s Celestial Lair?

Hood: Outlaws & Legends kicked off a new battle pass and Gold Rush game mode:

