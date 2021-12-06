Camelot Unchained: ‘We are focused on making a game that can come out sooner rather than later’

As Camelot Unchained rides its yet another year of beta into December, there’s a lot that the team hopes to accomplish before it takes a break for the holidays. Among these projects is apparently a floor-to-ceiling revamp of how the RvR MMO’s stats work.
“The design team has been working on an evolution of our stat concept for CU,” City State said. “This includes evaluating everything from primary stats and the secondary stats that derive from them, to how those stats interact with each other, to how they behave (or should behave) in-game.”
The MMO now features a sprint function (although, don’t worry, you can still walk if you like to mosey your way to a battlefield), new sword sounds recorded from real life, many more icons than before, and a lot of “beautified” touches to the frozen tundra zone. Mark Jacobs said that all of the biome work means that “we are getting ever closer to the point we can supplement our current art team with additional hires/contractors as we get closer to release.”
“We are focused on making a game that can come out sooner, rather than later,” Jacobs affirmed.
Wasting time and resources on “sword sounds recorded from real life” rather than using any of the hundreds of millions of professional stock audio recordings is a perfect example of why this game will never actually release. This is a low-budget indie kickstarted MMORPG — not James Cameron’s next $1B passion project film. Get the game out the door and then if the servers are even still running 6 months later you can worry about replacing the SFX with your historically accurate sword clangs that no one will ever care about.
Yea, “focusing” so much that they have completely said “fuck you” to almost every person who applied for refunds (aside perhaps a couple of lucky people who managed to get theirs). Right now the last reply from any CSE person in “Refunds” section of forums was on October 11th, with no meaningful info. After that, there were over 60 posts in that thread, with absolutely 0 replies from any CSE person to any of those. Some people starting to post replies wondering whether CSE will just cause “accidental fire” which would destroy the customer’s payment information so CSE would have another excuse not to fulfill their explicit promise (yes, this was actually posted by one of the backers). And I personally wouldn’t be surprised if CSE would do that.
And that’s not only about refunds – everyone can go to official forums and see how many responses bug reporting posts get from any CSE personnel, be it either response from developers or response from simple community managers (and I don’t mean my own posts, but posts from other people who still bother doing bug reporting). The “bug reporting” forum section basically exists to give a false impression that CSE still cares about few backers who still bother logging into weekend tests (there’s less than a dozen of active backers who still bother doing that), and CSE are not doing a good job at even pretending that they care about that.
And after all that, they still have a gall to say “Oh haaaaiiii! Come give us feedback in our thriving forum community, uwu!” in their latest newsletter.
This company is a sad parody of real game developers and will never be able to create any viable product, every rational person can see that from the way this company behaves everywhere.
Why these guys dont get that you simply just cant take a decade or more to make a game these days. Unless your showing some amazing progress. Which they clearly are not. This game is at least 3-4 years away from being done which means they will most likely put it out before its ready and it will get slaughtered and left to die.
What does that mean? It’s been quite a few years, is there something tangible? Pantheon has posted something recently that’s similar as well in their newsletter. Major design revamps years in.
It would be nice to have some ETAs or deliverables.
The irony: The game has been in development for something like 8+ years
I have nothing nice to say about this project anymore, but in before whatsherface comes in about her refund…