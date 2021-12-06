Embers Adrift offers a summary of its Thanksgiving weekend alpha test

Remember when Embers Adrift announced plans to have an alpha test over the Thanksgiving weekend? Well the devs totally did that without any delays or anything, and they’ve got a little summary post to prove it.

The post is a bit bare-bones, offering just a few screenshots from the test and a small paragraph, which notes player feedback regarding the MMORPG’s new roles and two new zones was “invaluable.” The alpha build also had a new starting experience that was “more engaging and more balanced,” a first pass at crafting, and the game’s first dungeon for testers to delve. “While there is still a lot of work to be done, we saw that our group dynamics are working very well. And with the great feedback we received, we believe that we are hitting something very special with the experience we want to offer our players,” reads the post.

As for the screenshots, those are only accessible for those who are registered to the game’s forums (for some weird reason), so we’ve collected them in a gallery below for your viewing pleasure, or you can register to said forums and see it all for yourself.

