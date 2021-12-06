Pantheon’s latest dev video discusses the writing and lore

Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen has a few treats for patient fans of this fantasy MMO as it looks to put a cap on the year. A pre-alpha test session is taking place for the day of December 11th — and if you’re not eligible for that, you’ve still got two developer videos and a newsletter to look forward to over the coming weeks.

Kicking things off for the month is a Q&A session with the game’s lead writer, JN Gerhart, to talk about the stories and lore of the game. But no matter how great the narrative is that the writers produce, the player’s head canon will trump it all, he noted.

“The most important part of the story is is going to be the story that you’re creating and making,” Gerhart said.