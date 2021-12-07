Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker officially launches today – how about some pizza?

Should we lose our way, tire of all this pain

We won’t be afraid to forge ahead.



Yes, it’s the launch day for Final Fantasy XIV’s fourth expansion, Endwalker, marking the official release of the expansion for everyone including those who had not pre-ordered. Of course, the game’s early access period will persist until December 10th, so you still have a little time to register your product code and officially flag yourself as an owner of the full expansion. (But sooner is probably better.)

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida has also put out another letter explaining some of the network problems that the game has been having, noting that measures are being put in place to combat the two most frequently seen errors and hopefully remove the Error 2002 and Error 3001 issues some people have been encountering whilst waiting in the queue. He also addresses the need for additional game capacity, noting that the team is doing all it can to add additional worlds but also stating that it will likely be some time.

2, Source: Official Site ( 1 3 ); thanks to Yrys and Clowd for the pizza tip!

Advertisement