Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker officially launches today – how about some pizza?

Should we lose our way, tire of all this pain
We won’t be afraid to forge ahead.
Yes, it’s the launch day for Final Fantasy XIV’s fourth expansion, Endwalker, marking the official release of the expansion for everyone including those who had not pre-ordered. Of course, the game’s early access period will persist until December 10th, so you still have a little time to register your product code and officially flag yourself as an owner of the full expansion. (But sooner is probably better.)
Producer and director Naoki Yoshida has also put out another letter explaining some of the network problems that the game has been having, noting that measures are being put in place to combat the two most frequently seen errors and hopefully remove the Error 2002 and Error 3001 issues some people have been encountering whilst waiting in the queue. He also addresses the need for additional game capacity, noting that the team is doing all it can to add additional worlds but also stating that it will likely be some time.the game has partnered up with Grubhub with a promo code that allows you to unlock a special emote if you order between December 9th and December 15th. This also coincides with The Game Awards, with the promo code allowing free delivery on the day of the awards themselves (December 9th). If you want to make your character eat pizza, well, this is how you get that.
I find it ironic that it would release today, of all days… A day which will live in infamy.
What day is it?
80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
…. Wow. How did I not know this?
So that makes it questionable for a Japanese game company to release on that day? Feels like a stretch.
Maybe not distasteful, but a bit ironic.
Not really ironic. More coincidental. Now if it was a new Ace Combat game? That’d be ironic.
For Americans, this was one of the most important dates in their modern history. For Japan, this was only a Sunday.