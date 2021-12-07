Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker officially launches today – how about some pizza?

And you can get an emote for eating pizza, apparently

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
9
Forge Ahead

Should we lose our way, tire of all this pain
We won’t be afraid to forge ahead.

Yes, it’s the launch day for Final Fantasy XIV’s fourth expansion, Endwalker, marking the official release of the expansion for everyone including those who had not pre-ordered. Of course, the game’s early access period will persist until December 10th, so you still have a little time to register your product code and officially flag yourself as an owner of the full expansion. (But sooner is probably better.)

Producer and director Naoki Yoshida has also put out another letter explaining some of the network problems that the game has been having, noting that measures are being put in place to combat the two most frequently seen errors and hopefully remove the Error 2002 and Error 3001 issues some people have been encountering whilst waiting in the queue. He also addresses the need for additional game capacity, noting that the team is doing all it can to add additional worlds but also stating that it will likely be some time.

Last but not least, the game has partnered up with Grubhub with a promo code that allows you to unlock a special emote if you order between December 9th and December 15th. This also coincides with The Game Awards, with the promo code allowing free delivery on the day of the awards themselves (December 9th). If you want to make your character eat pizza, well, this is how you get that.

Source: Official Site (1, 2, 3); thanks to Yrys and Clowd for the pizza tip!
9
Reader
Schlag Sweetleaf
Loyal Patron
Schlag Sweetleaf

🍕

pizza fantasy xiv.jpg
44 minutes ago 
44 minutes ago
Reader
NecroFox4
NecroFox4

I find it ironic that it would release today, of all days… A day which will live in infamy.

1 hour ago 
1 hour ago
Jaymes Buckman
Reader
Jaymes Buckman

What day is it?

50 minutes ago 
50 minutes ago
Eliot Lefebvre
Author
Eliot Lefebvre

80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

49 minutes ago 
49 minutes ago
Reader
jinarra

…. Wow. How did I not know this?

47 minutes ago 
47 minutes ago
Jaymes Buckman
Reader
Jaymes Buckman

So that makes it questionable for a Japanese game company to release on that day? Feels like a stretch.

46 minutes ago 
46 minutes ago
Reader
jinarra

Maybe not distasteful, but a bit ironic.

39 minutes ago 
39 minutes ago
Reader
Morgan Filbert

Not really ironic. More coincidental. Now if it was a new Ace Combat game? That'd be ironic.

32 minutes ago 
32 minutes ago
Reader
Loopy

For Americans, this was one of the most important dates in their modern history. For Japan, this was only a Sunday.

14 minutes ago 
14 minutes ago