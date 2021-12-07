Guild Wars 2’s Wintersday is set to begin next week

If you’re feeling a bit sad because the last End of Dragons beta is now behind you, don’t fret because Wintersday is queued up as the next event to come to Guild Wars 2.traditionally opens multiple zones and tasks, including Tixx’s Infinirarium, the Toypocalypse, Snowball Mayhem, and Winter Wonderland, though we certainly won’t be surprised to see new achievements and races this year too.
Guild Wars 2 is running multiple promotions over the holidays, including a selfie social media contest for collectors editions and gems and a BenQ contest for a sweet gaming monitor.
Source: Official site
