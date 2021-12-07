Massively OP Podcast Episode 350: The start of Endwalker

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about FFXIV: Endwalker’s launch, World of Warcraft’s next big content update, the latest on the Dune MMO, why New World is disappointing endgamers, quest logging systems, and a look at the decline of looter shooters.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Elder Scrolls Online, Hearthstone, Guild Wars 2
- News: FFXIV: Endwalker is finally here
- News: World of Warcraft starts testing Patch 9.2
- News: That Dune MMO is still happening
- News: New World is making no endgamers happy
- Quickies: Wizard101 unveils Lemuria zone, Lineage 2M launches, ArcheAge starts its new life under Kakao
- Mailbag: Is the looter shooter fad dying?
- Mailbag: What kind of quest logging system do we prefer?
- Outro
