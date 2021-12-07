New World responds to endgame gear concerns: ‘It is now clear we were wrong’

New World has a big endgame problem — and it’s not been helped by Amazon throwing flaming logs of change onto the already burning pile. This past week, players learned of some rather sweeping changes to high-level gear that would have nerfed all of their current acquisitions as part of the new expertise system.

This made just about nobody happy, and gamers were quite vocal about it on the forums and elsewhere. In response to the pushback on expertise, Amazon announced that expertise will not touch any craftable, questable, or faction gear.

“We are dedicated to not reducing the power of players in the world,” the studio said. “When these changes are implemented, Gear Score scaling will only apply to items sold or traded after that patch. So any items obtained prior to this patch will not be impacted or reduced in any way. When we thought about it more, reducing power for existing players is just unacceptable and something we will not do. We initially thought it being only temporary and giving a new path with to gain back that power with Gypsum would be acceptable, but it is now clear we were wrong.”

In other New World news, Amazon recently merged two central European servers together, bringing Brittia and Mardi together in peaceful harmony.