Star Citizen Live talks about planned updates to the game’s roster of internet spaceships

While this year’s IAE is now officially in the bag, that doesn’t mean that spaceships aren’t still on the minds of the Star Citizen developers. Last week’s Star Citizen Live was all about internet spaceships, bringing in a number of related devs from CIG to talk about video gaming’s finest mode of transportation.

The broadcast mostly features a Q&A from players, though it was pointed out that not all questions could be answered since the devs brought on don’t handle certain aspects of ship design such as concept art or bug fixing. That said, the video did touch on some in-process things such as redesigning the 600i to include things like a medical bay and individual crew quarters, adding detachable bags to the Mole, making cargo weight change a ship’s characteristics, initial testing of strength-based damage instead of a hit point-based damage system, and talk about ship “gold standard,” which is shorthand for bringing old ships up to date with new game mechanics.

If you’ve got an hour to listen to a bunch of dudes talk internet spaceships, the video’s after the break.

