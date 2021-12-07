Star Trek Online’s winter wonderland is an easy way to earn a free T6 starship (and amazing sweaters)

Q’s Winter Wonderland has returned to Star Trek Online — along with a pretty easy way to earn yourself a free top-tier starship.

By participating in the raft of holiday events, which includes ice skating and snowman fights, players can earn a T6 Eisenberg Star Cruiser, a Breen ground set, Lower Deck sweaters, and some vanity pets.

But really, we’re here for the sweaters: “Originally developed for those times that the Cerritos loses life support — again — these sweaters celebrate some of our favorite characters and moments from the first two seasons of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Bundle up with sweaters based on Chu Chu, The Dog, Badgey, and everyone’s favorite evil Jeffrey Combs computer, Agimus.”

In addition to activating the event, this week’s patch added the late Dean Stockwell — who had a guest appearance on Star Trek: Enterprise — to the memorial wall.