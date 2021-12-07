Ubisoft made good on its NFT scheme promise with ‘Ubisoft Quartz’

File this one under “who asked for this”: Ubisoft is going all in on the crypto dystopia with a new NFT-driven implementation in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. “Ubisoft Quartz is a new experience for our players, built upon our vision of creating an ever-greater connection between you and the game worlds you love,” the company declared today. “It aims at offering you more autonomy and agency when interacting with the in-game items that help you craft your own story. This is the place where you can acquire Digits, the first Ubisoft NFTs (non-fungible tokens), playable in a HD game and relying on an energy-efficient technology.”

We’ve written at length about both the technical and environmental problems with NFTs in gaming and attempts by both legitimate and scam companies to hawk and greenwash them.

We also note here that the newest entry in the Ghost Recon franchise, Frontline, was a battle royale that got so much pushback that Ubisoft canceled its beta. So hey, maybe try some pushback on this too.

In the meantime, NFTs and other crypto schemes are still flooding the games market and our corner of it.