EverQuest’s 28th expansion, Terror of Luclin, is live

Sorry, we’re still trying to wrap our heads around the thought of an MMORPG having 28 expansions under its belt. Whether or not we believe it, the fact is that it’s very real: EverQuest just launched Terror of Luclin for its faithful fans.

“Clearly something is stirring on the moon of Luclin,” Daybreak said. “What secrets or magical power was the Lord of Mistmoore seeking? Is he trying to usurp another god? Do you have the strength to peer behind the shades and track down the vampire lord to prevent whatever evil he is plotting?”

The expansion raises the level cap to 120, adds a teleport item key ring, and throws in plenty of zones, spells, quests, and raids to keep you busy for another year. The expansion editions range from $35 (standard) to $250 (family and friends).

And if that’s not enough, EverQuest started its Frostfell festival yesterday.