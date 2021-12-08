EverQuest’s 28th expansion, Terror of Luclin, is live

Sorry, we’re still trying to wrap our heads around the thought of an MMORPG having 28 expansions under its belt. Whether or not we believe it, the fact is that it’s very real: EverQuest just launched Terror of Luclin for its faithful fans.
“Clearly something is stirring on the moon of Luclin,” Daybreak said. “What secrets or magical power was the Lord of Mistmoore seeking? Is he trying to usurp another god? Do you have the strength to peer behind the shades and track down the vampire lord to prevent whatever evil he is plotting?”
The expansion raises the level cap to 120, adds a teleport item key ring, and throws in plenty of zones, spells, quests, and raids to keep you busy for another year. The expansion editions range from $35 (standard) to $250 (family and friends).
And if that’s not enough, EverQuest started its Frostfell festival yesterday.
The real question is, after 28 expansions have any of them put rails around the Kelethin platforms?
This is what WoW will become, Expansions that are soulless with stories generated by some AI just to generate more money out of this IP… And of course, more monetization where ever they can, hey let’s bring back the key ring with limit slots so they need to use the store to buy more slots… and 100s of things like that!