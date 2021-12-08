Lord of the Rings Online pushes out a huge bundle of Gundabad changes, promises new Yule rewards

We’ve got a whole buffet of Lord of the Rings Online news today, so let’s pig out! Our main entrée is the release of Update 31.1, which contains a slew of expansion, class, and legendary item adjustments.
The winter festival, which kicks off tomorrow, has already started giving out special Yule-themed Hobbit gifts. SSG assured players that, unlike the previous fall festival, there will be new rewards for this year’s winter event.
Players on the Anor progression server should breathe a little easier knowing that there are “no plans” to shut down the world.
And finally, the latest test realm build for Update 31.1.1 gave the Houses of Rest instance another pass.
Source: Lord of the Rings Online
