Lord of the Rings Online pushes out a huge bundle of Gundabad changes, promises new Yule rewards

We’ve got a whole buffet of Lord of the Rings Online news today, so let’s pig out! Our main entrée is the release of Update 31.1, which contains a slew of expansion, class, and legendary item adjustments.

Not only can players now deconstruct many defunct LI-related items for ancient script, but SSG also slightly nerfed higher level bad guys: “Morale regeneration rates for enemies in the 131-140 level range have been reduced by about 25%. Their rates were inflated due to changes made to base player vitality rates in Fate of Gundabad.”

The winter festival, which kicks off tomorrow, has already started giving out special Yule-themed Hobbit gifts. SSG assured players that, unlike the previous fall festival, there will be new rewards for this year’s winter event.

Players on the Anor progression server should breathe a little easier knowing that there are “no plans” to shut down the world.

And finally, the latest test realm build for Update 31.1.1 gave the Houses of Rest instance another pass.