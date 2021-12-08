Lost Ark’s final Heroes of Arkesia animated series episode debuts

Since Lost Ark isn’t set to arrive until sometime in “early 2022,” the game has a fair bit of time to keep up the hype between now and then. Part of that has been the release of an animated miniseries called Heroes of Arkesia, which offers a bit of backstory for each of the game’s five classes, and with this final episode, it’s time to highlight the Artillerist.

Like the other episodes of this series, it’s generally a short sizzle reel of the class’ abilities in cel-shaded CG animation form as the Artillerist leaps into a battlefield and unloads all sorts of hell with his massive cannon, but the video also does a pretty good job of at least demonstrating what the ARPG’s class is like; it does indeed use a massive transformative cannon to blow foes away.

The video still doesn’t have any news about Lost Ark’s calendar release date, but there certainly is plenty of big cannon shooty bang bang in the video below, if that’s your jam.

