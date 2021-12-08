Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff brings a holiday event and companion pet improvements on December 22

The colorful world of multiplayer RPG Swords ‘n Magic and Stuff is preparing to celebrate the holidays in a couple of weeks’ time. Specifically, Wednesday, December 22nd, when the game will release its Frostfall update, reopening the remote village of Snowpeak off the coast of the Northest North. Players can look forward to various seasonal cosmetics and furnishing items, as well as fights against an ice golem and marshmallow stealing snowmen.

In addition, the new update will bring several improvements to animal companions with better AI pathing, the ability to level up, and the option to be renamed. There will also be non-holiday furnishings arriving, new food recipes, and new houses. While the update is still a little while away, there are some initial patch note-like details to peruse beforehand.



We're excited to announce our Frostfall update will go live on December 22nd! This is a limited-time event to visit Snowpeak and gather all the festive items available. #indiedeveloper #indiegamedeveloper #indiedev #SwordsandMagic #indiedev #ue4 pic.twitter.com/zMGJe5OiJC — Kindred Games (@MichaelKocha) December 1, 2021