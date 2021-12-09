ArcheAge pushes back its land rush to December 18th and delays today’s patch ‘until further notice’

It would appear that ArcheAge is running into problems enough that updates and events are being pushed back by Kakao. The first major event being postponed is the land rush, which readers will recall was set to kick off this Saturday but will instead be delayed a week to Saturday, December 18th, as a result of unspecified “issues” that players have experienced.

A more immediate delay is related to today’s update maintenance, which Kakao has announced at the time of this writing will be extended “until further notice” due to “several issues behind the scenes.” Readers will recall this isn’t the first time Kakao has had to delay things due to a similar reason, most notably the publisher’s first day of operation of the MMORPG. That patch, incidentally, will increase the cost for crime sentences, resolve a main quest bottleneck, and some Manastorm Shop updates among other things.



‼️ Maintenance Extended For the time being, maintenance is extended until further notice. We are trying to resolve several issues behind the scenes, which is why we cannot open the servers at the given time. When the patch is applied, we will open the servers again. Thank you. — ArcheAgeMMO (@ArcheAge_MMO) December 9, 2021