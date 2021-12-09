Final Fantasy XIV prepares for its annual Starlight Celebration on December 16

When you defeat the queue for Final Fantasy XIV at the moment, your goal is probably progressing in the main story rather than worrying about celebrating the game’s annual Christmas celebration. This is reasonable, as that celebration doesn’t start until December 16th. But you should still consider giving yourself some Starlight time because at the risk of a minor spoiler, the main story does not give you access to an adorable miniature yeti or the holiday behatted Emperor Squirrel, just a new well of deep emotional trauma.

As per usual, the event will start off in Gridania and be available to all players at or above level 15, so most players should have no problem taking part in the holiday festivities. There’s also a wall-mounted housing decoration available as part of the event, but that’s not nearly as adorable as the two minions you can get. So what are you waiting for? The fact that it’s a week away? That’s fair, but once it arrives, get to celebrating!

