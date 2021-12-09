KEO is a team-based multiplayer vehicular combat title currently available in Steam early access

Out of all of the multiplayer sub-genres out there, the one where cars ride around and try to blow each other up doesn’t seem to have a particularly large glut of titles, so consider me interested in KEO, a new game from developer Redcatpig Studio and publisher Digital Matters Publishing that features… well, cars riding around and trying to blow each other up.

KEO is in Steam early access as of today and offers up two game modes in the form of Deathmatch and the point control mode of Domination. The game is team-based and lets players customize their death cars through different vehicle classes and various weapons. Other features planned to be added include a team racing mode, ranked modes, and more vehicles and weapons. Full release is expected for sometime in 2022, but the devs note that “anything could happen” that would see that window shift.

Those who are curious can check out the gameplay trailer for more, while accessing KEO early will set players back about $10.

