New World re-enables buying houses lost in rollbacks, tweaks winter event on PTR

Overnight, Amazon took the New World servers offline for a small update. In addition to continuing “technical groundwork for server merges,” the studio disabled the Turkey Terror world event and re-enabled the purchase and use of houses that were lost in earlier rollbacks: “This should also allow players to pay taxes on houses they own if they encountered this issue,” the studio says. The Mardi-to-Brittia merge is still on for today at noon EST, followed by two additional merges tomorrow as previously communicated.

Amazon also dropped patch notes for the update currently on the PTR, which adds Diamond Gypsum and additional amenities for the Winter Convergence event, as well as tweaks to perks and expertise.

Finally, if you happened to see the claims overnight that Amazon had accidentally deleted the entirety of the US East servers, know that it was just a troll – but unfortunately, under the circumstances, we can almost see why people would fall for it.

Get into the spirit of fall! Grab both Autumn King Packs now available now on @primegaming! Claim here!

🍂 https://t.co/zBBfOKtYrk pic.twitter.com/XmpI0XElBQ — New World (@playnewworld) December 8, 2021