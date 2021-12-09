Pokemon Unite delivers a big holiday update – including free pokemon

Remember how Pokemon Unite had a fairly big survey about game changes earlier this year? No, not the pay-to-win one that resulted in actual changes, the other one. Well, it too seems to have had an impact on the game, and TiMi Studio Group seems to be delivering it for the holidays, with the bulk of the activities being held between December 15th through January 16th.

Been waiting for launch character Cormorant to get a decent skin? It’s coming. New wild pokemon to battle? Check Shivre City in Quick Battle mode at the least. Want that lobby to change a bit? Check the new Illumination and Photo Challenges. New free pokemon? Log in after December 9th for the new All Arounder, Tsareena, free! And that’s just the start of it.

While we don’t know whether all the new wild pokemon are functionally different or just new skins, we do know that Delibird, upon defeat, will give players “a random one-time battle item that replaces the player’s current item,” adding a bit of randomness to the battle in Shivre between December 15th and January 16th. There’s a lot going on, so here’s a list of important upcoming dates:

New Playable Pokémon—Tsareena : December 9th

: December 9th Snowball Battle in Shivre City : December 15th, 2021 – January 16th, 2022

: December 15th, 2021 – January 16th, 2022 Illumination Challenge : December 15th, 2021 – January 16th, 2022

: December 15th, 2021 – January 16th, 2022 New Playable Pokémon—Dragonite : December 20th

: December 20th Log-In Bonus Challenge : December 24th, 2021 – January 1st, 2022

: December 24th, 2021 – January 1st, 2022 Photo Challenge : December 24th, 2021 – January 6th, 2022

: December 24th, 2021 – January 6th, 2022 All Pokemon Free to Play*: January 1st – January 3rd (*Does not include ranked modes)

Both the Illumination and Photo Challenges seem to revolve around lobby images that players fill out by participating in quests and battles, which isn’t a new idea for an event but certainly more visual than a checklist of things to do.

Of course, there’ll also be tons of new skins, decorations for trainer cards, and naturally holiday-themed outfits for the player avatars themselves.

We’re unsure of what role Dragonite may be playing, but being another All Rounder may be a good guess, considering how similar it’s appearing to Charizard and that it seems an appropriate role for dragons, such as the other All Rounder dragon, Garchomp. We’ll just have to wait until its release on December 20th to see how our new dragon lord rolls.