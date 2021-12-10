Grab a key for the Moonfeather Griffin mount for ArcheAge and ArcheAge Unchained

In celebration of its recent relaunch of ArcheAge and ArcheAge Unchained in the west, Kakao has granted Massively OP a stack of keys for our readers, each one unlocking the Moonfeather Griffin mount in addition to the Griffin helm, saddle, and legguards.

Click the button below to grab one of these keys! And make sure you're taking a key for the right version of the game you're playing!

Standard giveaway notes: If there’s no captcha or Mo button and all it says is “No keys left! Sorry” in big letters, then we’re out of keys. If we get another batch from the studio, we’ll send out a note on social media. Having problems with the captcha not working? Try an alt browser or clear your cache. And finally, hang on to your code! If you lose it after all of our keys are given out, we cannot retrieve it for you.

To redeem your code, just log into your account on Kakao’s website , enter your key in the “redeem code” box and select “confirm.” Codes are limited to one per account and expire at the end of January 2022.

Good luck and have fun!