Betawatch: Steam gives booming survival Myth of Empires the boot

How it started: Survival strategy MMO Myth of Empires was announced, started selling early access… er… access, and everyone was happy. How it’s going: The game has been pulled from Steam following a DMCA claim against the title alleging that the title stole code from ARK: Survival Evolved. This industry is weird, we tells ya.
Other beta news? Yeah, we tells ya that, too:
- Embers Adrift has recapped its Thanksgiving weekend beta event. Apparently the testing feedback was invaluable! Who’d have guessed?
- Nexon appears to be working on a new Warhammer MMO based on the Age of Sigmar version. This has prompted a great deal of debate.
- Gamigo has started a countdown for its upcoming mystery MMO. What will the game be called? What will it be like? We don’t know! That’s why it’s a mystery. (But some people think it’s Fractured.)
- Last but not least, Raph Koster (incorrect names: Ralph Koster, Raph Coster, Rapid Coaster, The Raphster) will not be announcing his new project formally until 2022. Keep dreaming until then.
So what’s the takeaway from all of this? Well, you should check out the list below and let us know if anything slipped into another test phase without us noticing. You should also call people by their correct names, we tells ya. There’s lots of us tellsing ya this week.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Lost Ark: Closed beta
Mortal Online 2: Closed beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development reactivated but offline
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Alpha
