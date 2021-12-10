Betawatch: Steam gives booming survival Myth of Empires the boot

How it started: Survival strategy MMO Myth of Empires was announced, started selling early access… er… access, and everyone was happy. How it’s going: The game has been pulled from Steam following a DMCA claim against the title alleging that the title stole code from ARK: Survival Evolved. This industry is weird, we tells ya.

Other beta news? Yeah, we tells ya that, too:

So what’s the takeaway from all of this? Well, you should check out the list below and let us know if anything slipped into another test phase without us noticing. You should also call people by their correct names, we tells ya. There’s lots of us tellsing ya this week.

As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.

AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta

Arcfall: Pre-alpha

Ashes of Creation: Alpha one

Blankos Block Party: Early access

Book of Travels: Early access

Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one

Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven

Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again

Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta

City of Titans: Alpha

Corepunk: Closed alpha

Craftopia: Early access

The Cycle: Closed beta

Dark and Light: Early access

Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?

Dual Universe: Paid beta

ECO: Early access

Eleven: Closed alpha

Embers Adrift: Closed alpha

Enlisted: Beta

Fractured: Alpha

Frozen Flame: Closed beta

Genfanad: Alpha

Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam

Inferna: Early access

Kurtzpel: Closed beta

Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam

Lost Ark: Closed beta

Mortal Online 2: Closed beta

Occupy White Walls: Early access

Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta

Outlaws of the Old West: Early access

Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha

Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS

Project Gorgon: Early access beta

Prosperous Universe: Early access

Ravendawn: Alpha

Rise Online: Open alpha

SamuTale: Closed alpha

Ship of Heroes: Beta testing

Skydome: Closed beta

Star Citizen: Backer alpha

Starbase: Early access open alpha

Temtem: Early access

The Black Death: Early access alpha

The Cycle: Closed beta

The Repopulation: Early access alpha

TitanReach: Development reactivated but offline

Valiance Online: Closed beta

Wild Terra 2: Early access

Zenith: Alpha

