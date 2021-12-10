Final Fantasy XI opens up the Adventurer Gratitude Campaign for the new year

Hey, you! Final Fantasy XI appreciates that you’re playing. What’s that? You’re not playing? Well why the heck not? It can’t be because the game doesn’t update enough; it has monthly updates and has been doing so for years now despite theoretically being in maintenance mode. Is it because you’re not getting enough free stuff when you log in? Well, aside from the game’s usual login campaign, you’ll be able to get more free stuff with the Adventurer Gratitude campaign from December 10th through January 28th.

Players who log in will be eligible for a new item each time they log in, starting with an Echad Ring (an experience-boosting item) and including a special wall-mounted clock, a King Kupofried Trust ally, and a Red Crab to ride around on. Players who already have these items will instead gain an assortment of useful items to turn in for stuff. So if you need a little more motivation to log in, well, here it is.