Diablo III heralds Season 25, adds soul shards to the loot table

The mutant stepchild of the Diablo franchise — or so it feels these days — is also the only Diablo actually getting traction as of late. Diablo III kicked off its 25th season this past week, lovingly called The Lords of Hell, as a way to usher in the 25th anniversary of Diablo.

“Players will embark on their Season Journey to discover and upgrade demonic Soul Shards based on the seven Lords of Hell. By embodying a Prime and Lesser Evil, players will inflict new forms of pain and suffering on the demons of Sanctuary. We can’t wait for players to get their hands on Soul Shards to start unlocking their true power,” Blizzard said.

With this season, players can grab any rewards from Season 13, including the lovable and murderous Blaine’s Bear.

Season 25 arrived hand-in-hand with Patch 2.7.2, which introduces the new soul shards socketable item, a slew of changes to the Witch Doctor and Demon Hunter, and a few bug fixes.