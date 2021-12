Make My MMO: Crowfall’s future, Odyssey’s state, and Kickstarter crypto

This week in MMO crowdfunding, we fretted over the future of Crowfall, as rumors that ArtCraft is already considering a sunset were floated and then seemingly rejected by a community manager. “If the game was going to shut down, we’d let you know,” the ArtCraft rep wrote.

Meanwhile, we checked in on Elite Dangerous Odyssey Zenith dazzled us with a baseball game, Pantheon resisted the niche label, Camelot Unchained raised eyebrows, Star Citizen broke $400M in crowdfunding, Pantheon showed off The Gate dungeon, and World Seed joined our list with a Kickstarter attempting to fund a sequel.

Read on for more on what’s been up with MMO crowdfunding over the last few weeks, plus our roundup of all the crowdfunded MMOs we’re following!

World Seed

Recent MMO crowdfunding news

Zenith

⚾️ Zenith Baseball (with swords) ⚾️ This isn't an actual "game feature", but it's so fun

messing around with what you can do with the physics

and abilities already in Zenith! I'm excited for the

"unscripted" things players come up with just

experimenting! pic.twitter.com/zGVyjttRas — Zenith MMO (@ZenithMMO) December 9, 2021

Campaigns and crowdfunded MMOs we’re watching

Holy crap it launched

It semi-launched?

In development

Dead or abandoned

Drama bomb Holy crap it launchedIt semi-launched?In developmentDead or abandonedDrama bomb

Pantheon

Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Yes, some crowdfunded MMOs most definitely do succeed. But others crash and burn, and you need to hear about the whole spectrum of games that sought your money early in exchange for the promise of input and transparency. And that’s exactly what Make My MMO does several times a month. Help us keep ’em accountable, would ya?