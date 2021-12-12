MMO Week in Review: Delay of the Sith

This week, BioWare disappointed a whole bunch of folks, including us since we were hoping to give it an award this month, by delaying Star Wars The Old Republic’s impending Legacy of the Sith expansion a full two months without much of an explanation.

Finally, we started our annual rollout of awards, kicking off the series with our picks for Most Underrated, Best Rogue Server, and Best PvP MMO. Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

