Albion Online’s first update to Lands Awakened touches on War Gloves and

Albion Online's first update to Lands Awakened touches on War Gloves

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Lands Awakened isn’t even three weeks old yet, but Albion Online is already prepped for its first big update to the update. Patch 1 dropped this morning as planned, with new counters for guild-invite spam, a new static dungeon UI, a buff to daily challenge rewards, tweaks for declaring headquarters hideouts, and combat adjustments to War Gloves, which was the new weapon line added with the original release.

“With Lands Awakened having introduced a brand-new weapon line in War Gloves, Patch 1 makes some slight adjustments to ensure they are competitive in the combat meta, with a broad range of abilities across the line improved,” Sandbox Interactive says. “Maces have also been adjusted so that they don’t clearly outperform other, similar weapon types, with the Threatening Smash and Deep Leap abilities reworked somewhat.”

Albion Online took MOP’s 2021 award for best PvP MMO just this past weekend.

Source: Official site, patch notes
