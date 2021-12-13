Albion Online’s first update to Lands Awakened touches on War Gloves and

Lands Awakened isn’t even three weeks old yet, but Albion Online is already prepped for its first big update to the update. Patch 1 dropped this morning as planned, with new counters for guild-invite spam, a new static dungeon UI, a buff to daily challenge rewards, tweaks for declaring headquarters hideouts, and combat adjustments to War Gloves, which was the new weapon line added with the original release.

“With Lands Awakened having introduced a brand-new weapon line in War Gloves, Patch 1 makes some slight adjustments to ensure they are competitive in the combat meta, with a broad range of abilities across the line improved,” Sandbox Interactive says. “Maces have also been adjusted so that they don’t clearly outperform other, similar weapon types, with the Threatening Smash and Deep Leap abilities reworked somewhat.”

Albion Online took MOP’s 2021 award for best PvP MMO just this past weekend.

The first Lands Awakened patch is now live! This patch updates Headquarters Hideouts requirements, brings combat balance changes to War Gloves, Maces and other weapons, introduces UI improvements, and more. For more details, read here: https://t.co/cu5gDodYN5 pic.twitter.com/6VpgO4IEHs — Albion Online (@albiononline) December 13, 2021