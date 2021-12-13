Champions Online starts the first week of its holiday-themed winter event

Crime doesn’t sleep during the holidays, but it apparently can get into some Christmastime garb in Champions Online. The winter event has come back for another year, offering new festive activities every week, and the opening week of the event is now underway.

This portion of the seasonal event is generally straightforward, as players are being asked to find Toymaker presents, gather Winter Charms, and spend them on a variety of cosmetic goodies being offered by the Toymaker’s Apprentice. This week’s goodies include a starry head aura, a fancy belt, and some Christmas lights used as a necklace. Sure why not.

Old vets of Champs know that this is just the beginning of the festivities – there will likely be murderous toys to come soon – but for now the month-long holiday celebration is once again kicking off in Renaissance City.