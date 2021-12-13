Final Fantasy XI adds more Voracious Resurgence in its December version update

Ready to amble around with some Yagudo for a bit in Final Fantasy XI? That’s going to be important for your enjoyment in the game’s December version update, as the latest installment of the game’s ongoing story involves some birbs. Good news for those of you who like being in Reisenjima, slightly less good news if you would prefer to be somewhere else and don’t want to have anything to do with bird people. Such is life.

Players will also have a new round of Ambuscade objectives to pursue for the month, along with some changes to earning rates for master levels in groups larger than six people. If you don’t feel like reading up the whole thread on all of the various changes coming to the game, you can get caught up in quick video form with the latest Vana’diel Digest, which (per usual) coincides with the newest update.