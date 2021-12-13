SWGemu rogue server group launches a new Star Wars Galaxies test server

What would be a better Life Day gift this season than to get a brand-new server from the good folks that brought you the original SWGemu? The pre-combat update rogue server project announced that it’s delivering a fresh server for players wanting a clean start in a Star Wars Galaxies far, far away.

SWGemu polled the community, which said that it wanted to keep the old server Basilisk while opening up the new shard of Finalizer. Both servers are considered “temporary test servers” until SWGemu is fully complete and a permanent play server is launched (i.e., the long-promised Suncrusher). The team said that the old Basilisk server is “stagnant” and a new shard is needed to get testers in to play.

“We are closer to the final goal than we have ever been, and the light is visible at the end of the tunnel,” the SWGemu team said. “There are still some features that need to be implemented and others rigorously tested. We also have a good backlog of bugs that need to be fixed and tested. There are several things that we wish to test before we launch our production server and we feel this is a good time to start that.”