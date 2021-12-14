Aliens Fireteam Elite launches its second season with new challenge cards, new weapons, and point defense mode

Today is the day for the second season’s worth of content in the multiplayer co-op shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The new update, which we reported on at the top of this month, features a new point defense game mode where players must defend three points from waves of xenomorphs for as long as possible.

The update has also added several new weapons to the game, brought a lifetime stats feature for those who are curious about their in-game performance, and also added eight new challenge cards that add wrinkles like faster aliens, random sentinel patrols, ramped up sidearm damage, and the ability for players to knock one another over if they walk into each other.

At the time of this writing, Fireteam’s population is not looking too good, with a massive dip in head count between its August release and October; currently the game’s 24-hour peak is 418 with just over 300 playing the game right now, compared to an all-time peak of over 15K players at launch.

