Final Fantasy XI brings the Dragon Quest X crossover event around once again

It’s tough for fans to feel as much about Dragon Quest X as other entries in the series, seeing as how it’s the one installment that has not been released in Western markets. Still, you don’t need to have played the MMORPG to appreciate the series-wise mascots of the small iconic blobs that are slimes, so Final Fantasy XI fans who might otherwise pass on the crossover event can look at it just as a chance to receive some slime-based gear and appearances.

Of course, acquiring those appearances will require some slime-based antics, chiefly revolved around finding slimes, she-slimes, and metal slimes invading Vana’diel. Players will also need to engage the little blobs in combat to capture them, which provides slime coins that can be subsequently traded for other rewards. If the prospect of slime-based hats and shields appeal to you, hey, you can enjoy the event for that when it kicks off on Tuesday, December 21st.