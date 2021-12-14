Guild Wars 2 rolls out Wintersday 2021 with upgrades to Toypocalypse

“Come join us in celebrating Wintersday—Toymaker Tixx has made his annual visit to Divinity’s Reach to spread seasonal cheer and festivity! Bring the cheer of Wintersday to the distant north in the Secret Lair of the Snowmen, complete daily achievements to earn fanciful holiday weapons, save Wintersday for the orphans around Divinity’s Reach by giving them wrapped gifts, and test your snow-throwing skills against other players in Snowball Mayhem. You can also experience the joy of jumping in Winter Wonderland, defend against waves of toys in Toypocalypse, and help keep Tixx’s airship, The Infinirarium, in order! You will also see Wintersday gifts appearing all around Tyria.”

Players will want to poke through the patch notes as there’s also an update to high-value cosmetic infusion source drops, plus an absolutely adorable plushie mount. Also check in with the cash shop as there are some freebies in there right now.

Guild Wars 2 just took MOP’s own 2021 award for Best MMO Business Model this morning.

Wintersday 2021 is live in #GuildWars2! See how to join the fun with our festival guide! https://t.co/lVTLABY2UR pic.twitter.com/gpltEcRT8A — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) December 14, 2021