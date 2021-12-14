Massively OP Podcast Episode 351: There are no bad Star Wars jokes in this show

On this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about SWTOR’s delay, Lost Ark’s launch date, the delightful surprise of Nightingale, a new Warhammer MMO, Crowfall’s possible futures, and whether MMOs are smart to go for big expansions these days.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Elder Scrolls Online, SWTOR, SWG
- News: SWTOR delays Legacy of the Sith (plus voicemail)
- News: Game Awards — Lost Ark gets a date, Nightingale announced
- News: Strike and union movement grows at Blizzard
- News: A new Warhammer MMO appears
- News: Is Crowfall really in trouble?
- Mailbag: Should MMOs go big or go small with expansions?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Mek-Sha, The Waypoint” from SWTOR
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
