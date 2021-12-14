TERA Console’s upcoming battle pass is full of adorable alien invaders

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

They come to Arborea from a distant planet seeking one thing: to become skins for the heroes of the realm to wear. It’s the retro sci-fi theme that’s coming to TERA Console this coming Thursday, December 16th, in the game’s next battle pass.

This season’s battle pass features a number of items with pink doe-eyed blob aliens riding UFOs, whether they’re in the form of a pet, a helmet, or a Tiny UFO mount, the last of which offers HP and MP regeneration as well as access to the Mysterious Energy passive that ramps up critical hit power. There are other goodies as well including a slim spacesuit, weapon skins, boost items, and a snowflake back piece. Players can look over the goodies on the game’s website or in the Twitter video below.

sources: official site, Twitter
