Final Fantasy XIV previews the rewards of this year’s Starlight Celebration

Tomorrow, it’s time for Final Fantasy XIV players to take on a new adventure: helping a small yeti experience the true meaning of the Starlight Celebration. No, really. Hey, all that end-of-the-world stuff from Endwalker is important, but don’t you really want to help Rudy the yeti show appreciation to his rescuer? We’re going to assume you said yes, which means that you’re on board for the latest seasonal event celebration as detailed in the latest official development dispatch.

