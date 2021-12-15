Lord of the Rings Online preps new Erebor underground premium houses

Denizens of Lord of the Rings Online’s Middle-earth may want to put up a “for sale” sign in front of their current abode, as Standing Stone Games is preparing a new premium housing neighborhood to debut in the future.

Update 32 went into testing this week, offering players a look at brand-new Erebor premium houses: “This new premium neighbourhood will include twelve base premium houses, one special base premium house, six deluxe premium houses, and one premium kinship house, along with a full suite of town services and social spaces for you to enjoy with your kinship and neighbors! In addition to the new neighbourhood, Erebor housing introduces new exterior music and dayfile hook types to allow players even more customization options for their homes and extends the usage of housing permissions to allow players to make their yards fully private from uninvited guests.”

And if that’s not enough, these neighborhoods will — we’re not making this up — feature a money pit of gold that you can dive into, Scrooge McDuck-style, as well as life-sized chess games.

Meanwhile, Update 31.1.1 arrived today in the live game, bringing with it the new Adkhât-zahhar, the Houses of Rest dungeon, a level and content cap increase for the Anor progression server, and a bump in the growth potential for legendary items.