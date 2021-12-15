Warframe’s The New War expansion is live today with new ‘frame Caliban

Today’s a truly massive day for Digital Extremes’ Warframe, as The New War lands on PC and console simultaneously. DE is calling this a “cinematic story-driven expansion.” As our own Warframe of Mind column covered earlier this month, the release adds a new ‘Frame, Caliban; Harrow Prime is available as an unlock today as well.

“The expansion is the first major cinematic release for Warframe to take full advantage of next-gen platform tools since the award-winning action game released for next-gen consoles,” the studio says.

“Full of non-stop space action, combat, and a spoiler-heavy personal story of self-discovery, Warframe’s The New War is the culmination of its free Cinematic Quest line – a AAA developed single-player story-driven experience within Warframe that takes players on a journey across its 16 planets and 3 Open Worlds as they work to restore balance to a fractured interstellar ecosystem, the Origin System. Dramatic twists and unexpected surprises litter The New War with unforgettable moments that will leave players on the edge of their seats waiting to discover what unfolds.”

Source: Press release