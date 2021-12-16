Black Desert posts small pre-class rebalance update, opens music competition

Black Desert’s in between two major December happenings: the major reveals of Calpheon Ball last weekend and the class reboots on PC next week. But in the meantime, Pearl Abyss won’t be resting on its laurels; it rolled out a patch to tide you over.

“For the second iteration of the Shai concert, we’re looking for cheerful winter compositions. The selected songs will be performed by their composers during the big concert stream, where they can show off their skills to hundreds of fellow Adventurers LIVE! We do ask that you ONLY use music that you composed yourself or music from the public domain exclusively! (You still have freedom when it comes to the arrangement.) We look forward to listening to everyone’s amazing performances!”

The real festivities begin next week on December 22nd when PC players will see all 17 of the MMO’s classes getting major skill and appearance passes, as well as the opening of the winter season servers.