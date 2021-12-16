Diablo II: Resurrected prepares ladder rank play — and the first class changes since 2010

Blizzard hasn’t quite forgotten — or given up on — Diablo II: Resurrected, even months after the revamped ARPG’s release. In fact, the studio announced that it’s preparing the sizable Patch 2.4 for “early next year.”

The crown jewel of 2.4 is the re-introduction of ladder rank play, which will take place across four different modes (standard, hardcore, standard expansion, hardcore expansion). It won’t be exactly the same as it was in ye olden days; rune words are coming to all of these modes for the first time.

In addition to ladder rank play, the patch will roll out an array of class balance changes — the first since 2010. “Now, eleven years later, we’re making new changes to expand character build diversity, and retain class fantasy and specialty! These goals are crucial. We’re reviewing underused skills, assessing casting delays, making tooltip quality-of-life changes, and more to fulfill these goals,” Blizzard said.