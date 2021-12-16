Palia confirms that eating and drinking is a nicety, not a necessity

If you abstain from eating and drinking too long in real life, bad things are bound to happen. That’s not always the case for virtual worlds, and in Palia, these activities are present to be a benefit instead of a survival tactic.

Answering a question about the necessity of consuming food and drinks in the upcoming MMO, Game Director Aidan Karabaich said, “These activities are not strictly required, but they will all have a variety of benefits in the game that make engaging in professions like cooking have real worth.”

He went on to add, “From an incentives perspective, these systems are oriented around having strong benefits for engaging with them over strong penalties for not.”

Our Game Director explains that eating and drinking are not required to succeed in Palia, but honestly; it might be hard to resist all the delectable delights you create in the kitchen! 🥧🍣🍜🍵 pic.twitter.com/uFCf9oLt6Y — Palia (@playPalia) December 15, 2021